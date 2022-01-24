Fears over medical aids being dumped at former care home near Leighton Buzzard

The clearing out of the former Carey Lodge care home has raised concerns among local residents in Wing.

The home closed in September last year following a damning Care Quality Commission report (see here). More than 60 extremely vulnerable people had to be rehomed at short notice.

Now residents believe valuable equipment is being thrown away after walking aids were spotted in skips outside the building on Church Street.

The skip outside Carey Lodge

One resident said: "Everything looks like its being cleared out, although I must say I was a little shocked to see the hundreds/thousands of pounds worth of walking aids and equipment that's just been chucked in the skip!

"Can't help but feel it could have gone to good use somewhere else."

But The Fremantle Trust, which owns the care home said the discarded items were not of a high enough standard to be used.

She said: "During the removal of items from Carey Lodge in Wing, we organised for the majority of equipment such as previously prescribed walkers and surgical appliances to be donated to various charities, other homes and local schools.