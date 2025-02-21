Aldi launches spicy vodka as spiced cocktails trend for 2025

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 21st Feb 2025, 16:37 BST
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 16:37 BST

Enjoy a cocktail with a spicy kick 🌶️
  • Aldi has launched a brand-new spicy vodka
  • The 70cl bottle is priced at £11.99
  • Spicy cocktails is a predicted trend for 2025

Aldi has confirmed the launch of a brand-new vodka which has a fiery flavour.

The trend of spicy alcoholic beverages has been gaining popularity on social media video sharing platform TikTok, with many people sharing ideas for spicy cocktails including a Spicy Pomegranate Martini and a Vodka Margarita.

Now, Aldi has jumped on the trend with the launch of its brand-new Stefanoff Spicy Vodka, which is available in a 70cl bottle for only £11.99.

Aldi launches spicy drink as spiced cocktails predicted as trend for 2025 | Adobe Stock/Aldi

The new spicy vodka launched in Aldi stores across the UK on Thursday February 13, and is said to have notes of tangy tamarind, citrus lime and a gentle chilli warmth.

As experts in the alcoholic beverage industry have predicted spicy cocktails as a growing trend for 2025, Aldi has recommended using the Stefanoff Spicy Vodka as base ingredient for cocktails.

Aldi has celebrated the launch by sharing a recipe for a Pomegranate Spicy Vodka Margarita.

Pomegranate Spicy Vodka Margarita Recipe (Serves Two):

  1. Cut a thick strip of the rind off the orange then juice.
  2. Put the raspberries in a small bowl along with the orange juice, pomegranate seeds and 1 x tsp caster sugar - muddle to squash the raspberries – or mix them in a small blender.
  3. Sieve and discard the seeds, squeeze the juice from the lime.
  4. Put the chilli flakes and 2 x tsp sugar on a small plate. Dip the rims of two coupe glasses in the lime juice then dip in the chilli flakes and sugar to coat the edges – let this dry.
  5. Mix any remaining chilli flakes and lime juice with the raspberry and pomegranate puree. Divide this between the two glasses.
  6. Half fill a cocktail shaker with ice – pour in the vodka and tequila and shake well. Divide this between the glasses and stir through.
  7. Slide the two chillis down the rim of each glass and serve.

Aldi’s brand-new Stefanoff Spicy Vodka is available at Aldi stores across the UK. It is priced at £11.99 for a 70cl bottle.

