Aldi has launched the Austrian Orange Wine

The wine is priced at £7.79 per 75cl bottle

The launch comes following the success of Aldi’s Rosorange drink

Aldi has launched a brand-new orange wine - which has received praise from an expert.

Orange wine is made from white grapes, where the skins stay in contact with the juice for a long period of time. It has recently gone viral as ‘winefluencers’ across social media have recommended it for its rich yet fruity flavours and autumnal aesthetic.

Ahead of Orange Wine Day on Monday October 6, Aldi has released its take on the drink - the Austrian Orange Wine, which is priced at £7.79 per 75cl bottle.

Wine expert Sam Caporn, who is known as the Mistress of Wine, has given the wine her stamp of approval. She described it as “a gorgeous golden colour with alluring aromas of quince, yellow plums, kumquats and nectarines. This is an extremely attractive orange wine that is approachable, juicy and well-balanced.”

Aldi has recommended the wine is paired with autumnal dishes such as pumpkin soup, roasted chicken and rich curries.

The launch comes following the success of Aldi’s previous launch of the Specially Selected Rosorange Rosém, which is priced at £9.99 per 75cl bottle. The Rosorange wine was a huge hit with shoppers, with almost 5,000 bottles bought in the first week of its launch. It received praise in The Observer from wine critic David Williams - who called it a “successful summery fusion”.

Aldi’s new Austrian Orange Wine is available to purchase in-store now.

For more information on Aldi’s wine selection, visit its website.