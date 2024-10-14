Crimewatch appeal to trace killer of woman bludgeoned to death in Linslade shop four decades ago

The Crimewatch appeal and inset, Carol Morgan

Cold-case detectives have made a fresh appeal to trace the killer of a Linslade woman who was murdered in 1981.

While Carol Morgan’s husband was jailed earlier this year for plotting her murder, the person who carried out the brutal attack has never been found.

Today (Monday), detectives appeared on BBC’s Crimewatch Live to appeal for any information about the murder on August 13, 1981.

Mother-of-two Carol, 36, was bludgeoned repeatedly with a heavy, sharp object and left in the storeroom of the shop she ran with her husband Allen Morgan in Finch Crescent.

But it wasn’t until June 19 this year that Allen Morgan, 74, of Stanstead Crescent, Brighton was convicted of conspiracy to murder his then-wife – thanks to the work of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit who reviewed and revived the investigation in 2019.

Detective Inspector Richard Stott, now leading the case, said: “It was momentous for Allen Morgan to be found guilty of conspiring to have his wife killed in the most brutal fashion, as before that time no justice had ever been served for Carol or her family. That said, we in the Major Crime team remain resolute that her killing is still unsolved, as we have never identified the person responsible for the physical act of murder.

“Although we refer to a ‘contract killer’ employed by Allen, Carol’s death was far from professional – it was a gruesome and frenzied attack. This killer, if still alive, could be living anywhere, and may have talked about details in their life which potentially are suspicious.

“Did you know Carol around the time of her death, or have any involvement with Allen either back then or since? We would also like to hear from people who frequented the numerous pubs around Linslade and Leighton Buzzard in the early 80s, including The Dolphin, The Ship, The Waggon and Horses and The Clay Pipe.

“As part of the original 1981 investigation, an e-fit was issued of a man witnessed leaving Morgan’s Store in Finch Crescent at around the time of the attack – which was staged to look like a robbery. While we remain interested in this line of enquiry, we are looking more broadly, and are keen to speak to anyone who we may not already have engaged with as part of our meticulous cold-case investigation.

“No murder case is ever left undetected, and we will pursue any leads – no matter how seemingly small – to ensure that Carol’s killer is apprehended.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via the Major Incident Public Portal, or by calling 101 quoting Operation Markdown.