Woman in her 80s dies after crash at Waitrose Leighton Buzzard
A woman in her 80s has died after her vehicle crashed at Waitrose, Leighton Buzzard.
Eyewitnesses took to social media to report that a number of police cars, fire engines and ambulances were at the scene yesterday afternoon (September 12), as well as a white tent.
The woman died following what is believed to be a medical episode.
A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: "Police were called to reports of a collision at Waitrose, Leighton Buzzard at around 12.30pm yesterday (September 12).
"Officers attended along with colleagues from the ambulance and fire service. Sadly, despite best efforts by all in attendance, a woman in her 80s died after suffering what was believed to be a medical episode."
The spokesman confirmed that it was a single vehicle collision.