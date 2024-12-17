Column: Citizens Advice Leighton Linslade

I’ve really struggled with my money this year, and have already spent too much on Christmas. I also recently got caught out by a free trial on an app that rolled into a paid subscription.

Even without this though, it feels like every month I end up in my overdraft. How can I keep track of my spending better?

Lots of people will be feeling this way right now, and it can be difficult to stay on top of things like online subscriptions. But there are steps you can take to be more in control of your money.

Firstly, draw up a budget. Remember to include all of your general spending, and any other bills you have to pay. Be realistic about what you’ll need for essentials like food and travel. If your income fluctuates, use bank statements, benefit award letters and Universal Credit journals to plan your budget each month.

Your bank should be able to tell you what regular payments you have. If you find subscriptions you don’t want, contact the company in question to cancel them. In future, before signing up to anything, make sure you know what you’ll get, for how long and what it’ll cost. If you do use any free trials, set a reminder a week before the free period ends so you’ve time to cancel it if you want to. Keep evidence of any subscription cancellations in case you need it in the future.

If you’ve been relying on your overdraft lots this year, or turned to credit cards or “Buy-Now-Pay-Later”, it’s understandable if this worries you. Always prioritise paying your rent, mortgage, plus energy bills and Council Tax first though, because not paying these has the most serious consequences. If you’re having trouble managing your debts and paying bills, contact us for support.

Our friendly advisers can help with checking to see if you’re getting all you’re entitled to, such as benefits or government grants. We can also help with looking at your outgoings like utilities to make sure you’re paying the right level. Our advisers can help you put together a Financial Statement so you can negotiate with your creditors. Even if you’re not in debt, we can still help with budgeting and planning for unexpected expenses. There’s also lots of help on our Citizens Advice website where you can find a information on Benefits Calculators, Budget Planners Budget Planner help if you’re struggling to pay bills Get Help With Bills and much more.

Everyone’s circumstances are different, particularly when it comes to managing personal finances. We’re here to help you find a way forward. We’re happy to talk to you about this or any other issue on which you need advice or support. You can ring our Advice Line on 01525 373878 Monday to Friday 10am to 1pm, Monday to Thursday 2pm to 4pm.

Alternatively, you contact us via our website www.leightonlinsladecab.org.uk where you will find an online enquiry form to email us.