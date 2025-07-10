Arts space at former Wilko store in Leighton Buzzard extended along with plans for rent-free NHS rooms

The arts space at the former Wilko store in Leighton Buzzard is to be extended though August with plans to expand offering rent-free NHS rooms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Known as the Co:LB pop up, the space currently offers exhibitions, workshops, cinema screenings and community forums, breathing new life into the building which stood empty on the High Street for nearly two years.

It was initially opened to run during July but has now been extended through August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, following the success of the venture, future plans now include building partnerships to fund and deliver a long-term facility.

The space in use. Picture supplied by Sally White

South Side Studios have commissioned a Feasibility Study from the national arts consultancy Counterculture, that it says shows a new build in the Land South of the High Street can provide and fund four rent free rooms for the NHS while providing community facilities and arts facilities and workspace for small creative businesses.

And they add that the building would be financially self sustaining in running costs and thus would not need ongoing council support.

The study looked into providing a purpose-built hub with a proposed single-storey building, offering:

> 4 rent-free NHS consulting rooms

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Painting at the arts space. Picture supplied by Sally White

> 10 artists’ studios and coworking spaces, already in high demand

> Dedicated space for community initiatives such as Buzz Cinema, Men in Sheds, Library of Things and Leighton Buzzard Art Society

> A fully costed operating model, based on what local creative professionals and micro-businesses say they can sustainably pay.

A big smile for the project. Picture supplied by Sally White

Its study found that 82.5% of respondents wanted an Urgent Treatment Centre/Minor Injuries Clinic locally, while 98.6% agreed or strongly agreed that Leighton-Linslade needs its own medical premises for non-life-threatening injuries and treatments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds: “It is proposed that as part of this vision there is space for a minor injuries clinic. This would be staffed by nurses or paramedics (paid for by the NHS). Requirements would include: 4 - 5 clinic rooms, basically kitted out with a chair, desk, sink, bed, fridge, storage; Sluice room; A waiting room; Reception desk; Toilets; Being fully accessible; In the town centre; Have parking; Good public transport routes; Wifi

“One of the rooms would be staffed by a GP to be on call if needed. Ideally there would also be space for mobile units/screening. An example of a successful related initiative is Health on the high street which is being trialled in Aylesbury.”

In terms of creative space, the report states: “There is a growing mass of local creative talent that require studio space in order to carry out their practice. Many of these practitioners need a space in order to scale their business, as they are working from home or from their garden sheds, but either cannot afford an individual studio, or find anything suitable on the local market. Currently there is no provision in Leighton Buzzard that meets these requirements, and the closest equivalents are Arts Central MK or Merge XR in Luton.”

The former Wilkos store in Leighton Buzzard High Street was transformed into a dedicated arts and culture space

And it adds: “There is a need for a flexible space which could be used for events or workshops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The space would include dividers so that the amount of space required could be adjusted depending on the activity.

“There are many community groups that could deliver workshops on a rotating basis including Leighton Buzzard Arts Society, the Library of Things, members of South Side Studios and networks such as Creative Buzz. One of the focuses of the workshops would be to provide activities which support health and wellbeing and reduce social isolation. The Arts Society for example have noticed a huge demand in Leighton Buzzard for engaged community arts through their public events. They also emphasised the importance of these workshops for providing opportunities for socialising and having a positive impact on mental health, in particular as many of their members are elderly and live alone.”

The study concluded: “This short study provides outline proof of concept for this facility. It strongly supports the development of a creative and health hub in Leighton Buzzard, addressing critical local needs for affordable creative studios, flexible community event spaces, and urgent healthcare provision.

“It highlights robust demand, economic benefits, and alignment with regional growth strategies, showing how this multi-functional hub can boost local businesses, improve health outcomes through social prescribing, and foster community well-being."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next steps will be to identify a site, develop specific costing plans and a capital funding plan, and using the finding of the study as the starting point for a more detailed business case.

Fiona Garden of South Side Studios said: “This report shows a practical way to turn an under-used site into a hub that supports health, small business and community life, without asking CBC for ongoing revenue. It shows that if you let the creative economy lead, it can carry the operating costs and give something back, delivering rent-free NHS rooms in the heart of town.”