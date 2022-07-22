Celebrations in order as Leighton Buzzard Market declared champion in national competition

As announced in its latest newsletter, ‘Market View’, NABMA made a total of six awards across the country, as it “wants to recognise those markets, teams and individuals that have made a notable impact to the campaign.”

Leighton Buzzard Market was chosen because its whole team, and particularly, the traders, got involved in the campaign.

Leighton Buzzard Market. Image: Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

This is the second award won by the market in recent months, following the NABMA award for ‘Best Local Council Market 2022’, given at its national conference in February.