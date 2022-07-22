Celebrations in order as Leighton Buzzard Market declared champion in national competition

Leighton Buzzard Market has been declared the ‘Love Your Local Market Champions for 2022’ by the NABMA (National Association of British Market Authorities) for its part in the national ‘Love your local Market’ campaign which ran in May this year.

As announced in its latest newsletter, ‘Market View’, NABMA made a total of six awards across the country, as it “wants to recognise those markets, teams and individuals that have made a notable impact to the campaign.”

Leighton Buzzard Market was chosen because its whole team, and particularly, the traders, got involved in the campaign.

Leighton Buzzard Market. Image: Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

This is the second award won by the market in recent months, following the NABMA award for ‘Best Local Council Market 2022’, given at its national conference in February.

Leighton Buzzard Market runs on a Tuesday and Saturday where shoppers can choose from stalls selling everything from classic market staples such as fresh fruit and vegetables, fish, plants and cut flowers to books, shoes, clothing and food.