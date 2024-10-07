Leighton Buzzard first responder wins ambulance service Volunteer of the Year award

Rhys Hibbert who has won the prestigious title of EEAST Volunteer of the Year. Picture: EEAST

A volunteer community first responder has won the Volunteer of the Year title at the region’s ambulance service staff awards.

Rhys Hibbert, who lives near Leighton Buzzard and has been a volunteer since 2018, was given the prestigious accolade earlier this month at the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust's (EEAST) Stars of EEAST awards night.

He works full time as a supply chain manager for a medical equipment manufacturing company, but in addition spends around 20 hours a month volunteering for EEAST.

As a community first responder (CFR), he’s been called to more than 300 medical emergencies in areas including Luton and Leighton Buzzard. CFRs often arrive first on scene, ahead of ambulance crews, and can begin vital life-saving measures such as cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Rhys has also organised first aid sessions in many local schools and inspired schoolchildren with his experiences.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, he not only drove ambulances but also supported their crews and patients during a very challenging time for the health service.

Colleagues who nominated him for the award described him as "a fantastic example of someone who is truly dedicated to volunteering."

Rhys said: "It ‘s a huge honour and privilege to be awarded EEAST’s Volunteer of the Year award.

"It’s wonderful to be recognised for what I do, but it’s also an opportunity to thank the hundreds of volunteers who work right across the ambulance service in a variety of roles.

"The other nominees for the award were all worthy finalists themselves, and I didn't think I stood a chance of winning when I saw those who’d been shortlisted.”

"I love volunteering for my local community and teaching schoolchildren about the amazing work the ambulance service does."

The Volunteer of the Year award was sponsored by the East of England Ambulance Service Charity, which raises funds to support staff and volunteers at EEAST as well as the wider community.

EEAST head of charity, Kate Lott, said: "Our congratulations to Rhys. We take great pride in supporting these awards and the work of our volunteers, and raising funds for specialist equipment such as CFR kit bags, enhanced training and lifting chairs to aid patients after a fall.”