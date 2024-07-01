Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Once upon a time in a land called Bedfordshire, families and children were eagerly anticipating the 2024 Leighton-Linslade Carnival.

Residents are invited to enjoy a fairytale-themed procession on Saturday, July 13, and a jam-packed day of entertainment, including a fairground, stalls, and a variety of performances at Parson's Close Recreation Ground from 11am to 4pm.

Meanwhile, the Carnival Court - Princess Sasha, Senior Princess Angel-Rose, and Prince Joseph – are looking forward to magical moments as stars for the day.

Carnival chair, Councillor Mark Freeman, said: "Hopefully it will be a good, noisy, colourful procession and we're hoping as many people turn out as possible to cheer it on.

The carnival raises money to support local community groups. Images: Leighton-Linslade Carnival.

"The carnival is part of the history of Leighton-Linslade, and as a town we've got a really good reputation for events all through the year.

"Hopefully the weather will be on our side, as it was for Picnic in the Park."

The enchanting procession will depart from Mentmore Road at 11.30am and travel along Wing Road, Leighton Road, West Street, Leston Road, Hockliffe Street, Hockliffe Road, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands Avenue, Stanbridge Road, Lake Street, and Grove Road, before making its way into Parson's Close Recreation Ground for 1pm.

The judging process will take place at 11am before the journey begins.

The procession route. Image: Leighton-Linslade Carnival.

"The procession will be lead by the Leighton Buzzard Philharmonic Marching Band," added Councillor Freeman.

After the myraid of fairtytale floats and walking parties arrive at Parson's Close Recreation Ground, it will be time for the arena performances to begin.

Entertaining audiences will be Leighton Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (1.15pm); Glee Club (1.45pm); Tenacity (2.15pm); Leanne Hughes Theatre School (2.45pm) and the Leighton Buzzard Philharmonic Marching Band (3.15pm). Finally, presentations will be given at 3.45pm.

Councillor Freeman said: "It's a great opportunity for families to spend time together and watch the different groups performing, from Jiu Jitsu and dancing, to singing and theatre schools. That's what carnival is about - it's a family day."

Carnival Court: Senior Carnival Princess Angel-Rose (centre); Carnival Princess Sasha (left); and Carnival Prince Joseph (right). Image: Leighton-Linslade Carnival.

And there will be plenty to entertain parents and children around the park, too.

The bandstand will feature Leighton-Linslade Music Centre (11.30am); Swing Dance MK (1pm); and ONYX (2.45pm).

In the lower field, the Miller Family Funfair will be set up (11am - 4pm) and the playground will host Gumbles Amusements (11am - 4pm).

Ukie-TooNes ukelele band will be delighting crowds outside the Pulford entrance (11am - 4pm), while residents can enjoy refreshments from a licensed bar at the bandstand run by The Hare (11am - 4pm). Carnival control point will be on the main path below the bandstand.

Councillor Freeman concluded: "I would like to say thank you to Luton and Dunstable Hospital Radio who host the arena for us; to S&J Pearce who provide the trailer for the stage, and nearly all the trailers for the procession; to all our sponsors and advertisers; to the Royal British Legion, who host our meetings; to our team of volunteers who run it and who come together for the carnival - for most places, it's a council-run thing, but ours isn't, it's all volunteers."

There is still time to get in touch if you would like a stall at the event, or if you would like to join the procession.