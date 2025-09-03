Stratton Food Hall has announced it’s closing – just weeks after the business was put up for sale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shop went on the market as a going concern in July, as reported in the LBO, following owner Andrew Stanton’s decision to step aside after 50 years. It will close for good on September 13.

But while it’s been a difficult decision, Andrew says rising costs and overheads have made it impossible to carry on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s really sad and there has been lot of interest in the business but we had to decide whether to carry on until after Christmas or close now and cut our losses.

Stratton Food Hall is closing after more than 50 years' trading in Leighton Buzzard

“I’ve been involved in this business since I was 12 and it has evolved and changed over that 50 years. But running a business like this today is just too risky.

“It’s a shame but it feels to me like the government is making it harder and harder for independent businesses. And local authorities don’t have the finances to support us at local level.

“Business has to be environment aware and, in a non visible way, the government are pushing small independent traders to the brink. The multi-nationals and big corporates have the resources to deal with all the new regulations and risk assessments and the huge costs associated with that but we can’t."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An official announcement on the Food Hall’s FB page, stated: “With great sadness and heavy hearts, we announce that Stratton Food Hall will be closing its doors for the last time on Saturday, September 13.

Andrew Stanton pictured with Alice Cartwright (manager) and Rachel Stanton (partner)

“We want to express our deepest gratitude to every customer, past and present who has supported us over the last 50 years. Our journey began as HG Stratton Butchers, and with the dedication of my family, John, Elizabeth, Rachel and our incredible team, we’ve been able to serve the community with pride and passion.

“Unfortunately, the challenges of rising costs, 40% increases in quality local food, as well as electricity, gas, water, wages, and new regulations have made it impossible for us to continue sustainably.

“To our amazing staff: thank you for your loyalty and hard work. None of our success would have been possible without you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On Saturday, 13th September, Andrew, Rachel, Brian, Alice, and the whole Stratton Food Hall crew will be in the shop to say goodbye. We invite you to come down, have a chat, and share a memory; we’d love to see you.

“Thank you for being a part of our story.”

Lots of customers reacted to the shock news and the loss of the business to the town.

One stated: “Such a shame that it’s come to this, the best butchers/ food hall around, you’ll all be missed by a lot of people.”

While another said: “So so sad to read about this. Will be a huge loss to the town. Thank you for all the delicious meat and lunches since we’ve lived in the LB area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Terry Cheese said: “Very sad news indeed. Andrew and Team, every single time I came in you delivered amazing service and quality meat consistently. As someone that had to walk away recently from my business, for the same reasons, I totally understand this difficult decision and wish you all the very best for the future. Thank you all for your amazing service.”

The business started as HG Stratton Butchers serving the Leighton Buzzard area since 1936.

More recently Strattons expanded to become a Food Hall, serving a loyal customer base with quality meat, while also offering a deli and salad bar, cooked breakfast foods and both hot and cold filled rolls and salads at lunchtimes.

Andrew is looking forward to welcoming customers for a beer and chat on September 13 and to say goodbye. But before then he’ll be at Newton Longville Village Show this Saturday (September 6) where he’ll be compering at a fun community event with music and entertainment.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.