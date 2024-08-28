Three more Music in the Park concerts coming to Leighton Buzzard this September

Music in the Park. Poster: Leighton-Linslade Town Council. Image: Jo Robinson.

There's three more Music in the Park concerts to look forward to this September in Leighton Buzzard.

Families can gather at Parson's Close Recreation Ground to listen to brass and silver bands from 3pm until 5pm.

This weekend (September 1) people can listen to RAF Halton Voluntary Band, before there are two more dates to enjoy: Hemel Hempstead Band on Sunday, September 8, and the Last Night of the Proms with Bedford Town Band on Saturday, September 14, from 7pm until 10.30pm.

Leighton-Linslade Town Council stated: "For many years, the town council has organised these concerts to spotlight brass and silver bands from various regions alongside jazz and popular bands.

"There’s something for everyone to enjoy at the historic bandstand nestled within Parson’s Close Recreation Ground. Why not pack a picnic, gather your friends, and immerse yourself in the melodies?"

The park also offers accessible toilet facilities, including a changing places toilet, located next to the Splash and Play area.