Volunteer for community litter pick in Leighton Buzzard this September

Community litter pick. Image: Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

People are invited to help keep the town clean and tidy by joining a community litter pick.

Volunteers can meet at Parson's Close Recreation Ground on Monday, September 16, at 10am to help remove rubbish after a busy weekend of events, including Films in the Park and Proms in the Park.

Groups, families, and individuals of all ages are welcome to take part and join the fun.

Leighton-Linslade Town Council said: "No prior experience is necessary - just a willingness to lend a hand and help beautify our community."

Please bring comfortable clothing, sturdy, closed-toe shoes, a reusable water bottle to stay hydrated, "and positive attitude and enthusiasm for making a difference."

Gloves and litter pickers will be provided for volunteers, but please feel free to bring your own if you have them.

On the day of the event, simply show up at the designated meeting point at the specified time.