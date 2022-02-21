There's no imminent end to closure of Leighton Buzzard' s Vandyke Road, Central Beds Council has confirmed to the LBO.

The council says a "foul sewer connection" was the initial cause of closure which started late summer and had been schedule to finish by the end of February at the latest.

However, work is now being undertaken on the road itself to change its layout, meaning it will remain closed until the end of May.

Vandyke Road. Image: Google

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokeswoman said: “The road closure was initially installed for a foul sewer connection. During the time of these works, the S278 agreement was approved, and the road closure extended.

"The layout of Vandyke Road has changed as this will now go through the new development once constructions have been completed.

"It is anticipated that the closure will be lifted by the end of May 2022. The Temporary Traffic Regulation Order (TTRO) is valid for 18 months.

"Access to the school is still maintained and there is another developer just after the school who has been given access to Vandyke Road. The closure is from the pinch point at Vandyke School to the junction of Shenley Hill.”