It's Pride month and we have all the beauty brands celebrating and embracing love in June.

June is Pride Month, a time to celebrate love, identity, and the vibrant diversity of the LGBTQIA+ community.

This year, beauty brands are once again stepping up to show their support not just with rainbow-themed packaging, but with charitable donations, inclusive messaging, and standout products that encourage everyone to express themselves freely.

From skincare and makeup to fragrance and lip care, here are six beauty buys that are making a statement this Pride while also offering incredible value. Whether you’re planning a bold Pride look, refreshing your fragrance, or supporting LGBTQIA+ causes, these deals deliver both style and substance.

These products will help hydrate your skin brighten your eyes and lips and contribute to real-world impact it’s a month to stand out and stand together.

1. Glow Recipe – Limited‑Edition Pride Watermelon Glow PHA + BHA Pore‑Tight Toner

Glow Recipe – Limited‑Edition Pride Watermelon Glow PHA + BHA Pore‑Tight Toner | Cult Beauty

Glow Recipe has re-released its viral Watermelon Glow toner in a vibrant Pride-themed bottle. Infused with PHA/BHA acids, cactus water, and watermelon extract, it helps gently exfoliate, hydrate, and tighten pores. This limited‑edition packaging celebrates and supports the LGBTQIA+ community,

2. Jean Paul Gaultier –Classique Pride Edition 2025 Eau de Toilette

Jean Paul Gaultier –Classique Pride Edition 2025 Eau de Toilette | Perfume Direct

The iconic Classique fragrance returns with a Pride‑themed collaboration. The packaging has been inspired by the late, American artist, Keith Haring’s ‘Once Upon a Time’ mural. Its signature scent opens with yuzu and citrus, followed by a heart of orange blossom and neroli, all resting on a warm woody, musky base.

3. Eylure – Pride Lashes “Queen of Hearts”

Eylure – Pride Lashes “Queen of Hearts” | Boots

Make your eyes pop with these fun faux-mink lashes scattered with tiny colourful hearts. Wispy, flared clusters create a lifted, dramatic look and they're reusable up to 10 wears.

4. Eve Lom – Glow With Pride Set

Eve Lom – Glow With Pride Set | Secret Sales

Featuring six of Eve Lom’s bestselling deluxe minis (cleanser, mask, serum, moisturiser and more), this set is presented in Pride-branded packaging created in collaboration with model/dancer Raphael Say. Impressively, 100% of net proceeds support Stonewall, the UK LGBTQIA+ rights charity.

5. Vaseline – Limited‑Edition Pride Lip Tin Aloe Vera

Vaseline – Limited‑Edition Pride Lip Tin Aloe Vera | Superdrug

A staple gets a Pride twist! This aloe-scented tin locks in moisture and soothes the lips with pure Vaseline jelly. This special edition design is cute and the perfect size to throw in your bag.

6. Beauty Bay – Bright 42 Colour Palette

Splash your makeup with 42 bright matte shades, from pinks and purples to blues and greens. You can’t celebrate Pride without these bold, long-lasting coloured eyeshadows.

Beauty Bay – Bright 42 Colour Palette | Beauty Bay

