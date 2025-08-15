The Vax Smartwash has some incredibly clever tech built in | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This Amazon offer knocks the Vax Smartwash Pet-Design carpet cleaner down to £199 – and it’s ideal for pet owners tackling stubborn stains

Even over a dry summer, our carpets take a bit of a pounding. Dust and dirt builds up on our patios and driveways, and the slightest hint of a shower will see it being traipsed in on shoes and paws.

And as the summer months start to ebb away, it's a great time to give your carpet a spruce up, so it's ready for whatever the dirty autumn months will throw at it. This deal, then, on Amazon, has come at a perfect time. It's a 43% saving on a top-spec carpet cleaner by Vax.

Vax is one of the biggest names in this space, and their tech has come on leaps and bounds over recent years. Its latest Smartwash Pet-Design model has all the latest innovations rolled into one unit, and it's perfect for tackling any household challenge your family and your pets throw at your carpets.

Just push it to wash, and pull it to dry - it's completely automatic | Amazon

Importantly, its cleaning process kills more than 99% of bacteria, so even if you're carpet is looking fine, if it's not had a deep clean for months, now might be a good occasion.

It's designed to be ideal for people with pets, so it's aimed at treating stubborn stains, mud marks, and pet messes.

This is kicked off with a pre-treatment wand that comes with the machine, which zaps stains with a high-pressure solution that blitzes odours and works away on stains.

Once you've applied the solution with the wand, you give it a deeper clean with the carpet cleaner, and that's when the real magic happens.

The pre-treatment wand mounts to the machine and is always ready to get started on stains | Amazon

Unlike conventional cleaners, the Vax machine automatically washes as you push it forward, and then dries as you pull it back. Some stains might need a few passes, but it's so easy. There are no buttons or switches, just push and pull.

It even comes with a selection of tools to make it easier to clean in smaller spaces, or on stairs - so it could actually be handy for cleaning cars, or smaller areas like caravans.

Normally, this model costs £349.99, but if you can catch the limited-time deal on Amazon before the stock runs out, you'll save the 43% and get it for £199.

Click here to see the deal and to find out more about the machine.

