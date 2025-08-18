I’ve been a travel agent for 35 years and booked over 6,000 holidays - these are the travel essentials I never fly without

Claire Le Moigne has spent 35 years as a TUI Retail Manager and has now shared the top packing hacks she’s learnt from over three decades working in the travel industry.

Whilst she’s worked in stores in Leeds, Wakefield and Selby, she’s also holidayed across the globe to more than 20 destinations including the popular TUI hotspots of Jamaica, The Canary Islands and Turkey. She’s booked well over 6,000 holidays for her customers and is still booking trips for the same families she did 35 years ago.

Claire says: “Over the years I’ve been on my fair share of trips, but I’ve also helped all of my customers prepare for their summer holidays. I’ve picked up lots of tips and tricks along the way when it comes to the essentials we should take away, but I’ve also seen firsthand some of the biggest mistakes that travellers make with their luggage.”

From avoiding overweight cases and forgotten chargers, to preparing for mid-trip Marmite cravings, here are Claire’s tried and tested summer holiday packing tips which have helped her customers get from check-in to sun lounger hassle free.

Keep the clothes light

“Avoid the trap that 88% of Brits fall into and don’t pack clothes that you won’t wear. Before you pop clothes in a suitcase plan out which items you can use for which outfit and try them on – take a quick picture and then you’ll be able to remember exactly what options you have.

I tend to do this a couple of weeks before I pack, ensuring I’ve got myself covered for evening outfit changes too. I make sure to leave plenty of room for shoe options!

It’s also a good idea to pack outfits that can be mixed and matched. For example, three different tops that go with two different pairs of shorts.

I always weigh my bags ahead of time too and add on any extra luggage before I travel if I needed.”

Take you creature comforts

“Brits are known for bringing teddies, slippers and even ketchup on holiday – so lean into it. If bringing a few items as part of a comfort kit will help ease homesickness for you or your family, then why not make room for the jar of Marmite! I can never leave for my holidays without a stash of my favourite teabags. They don’t take up lots of space or weight, so why not chuck them in!”

Ditch folding for rolling, bundling or filing

“Nobody wants to spend their time ironing on holiday. I always opt to roll my clothes to help avoid creases and to save space. If you need that extra bit of compression you can try the ‘bundle method’ where you wrap larger items around smaller ones.

That said, if you’re someone who doesn’t like to unpack their suitcase when you get to your destination, filing your clothes vertically lets you see everything in your case at a glance – you just might need to take more advantage of a travel iron!”

Sticky notes are your best friend

“Every holiday, the average Brit forgets two essential items. They’re usually things like travel adaptors, chargers or toothbrushes. So, before you zip up your bag, physically check off your essentials: phone, passport, charger, swimming costume, and, yes, underwear! A sticky note checklist on your front door works wonders to jog your memory.

“The week before I travel, I write a list of things I need to buy, the essentials like suncream and insect repellent. It keeps me super relaxed on the way to the airport knowing everything is already in my case.”

Don’t leave things hanging

“The worst packing mistake I've ever heard was by a lady who packed for her partner and left their clothes hanging up at home ready to go in the case! At the end of the day, the clothes are all going in the suitcase, so sitting in there for an extra few days won’t hurt. Better that than being left with nothing to wear.”

Downsize Your Toiletries

“Most destinations sell shampoo and bodywash, so there’s no need to pack the whole bathroom cupboard. Instead, swap out bulky bottles for travel-size refills or reusable containers. Make-up wipes and solid toiletries like shampoo bars can also save space and prevent leaks. If in doubt, it’s worth wrapping up a bottle in a plastic bag to prevent any spillages in transit.”

In-flight essentials

“It’s a given that eye masks, earplugs and noise-cancelling headphones are essential for comfort on a plane, but one thing a lot of people forget to bring is a reusable water bottle. You can refill it after security, and cabin crew are often able to top you up during long flights too – this is a great money saving hack so you don’t end up spending extra pounds on disposable bottles for the whole family!

It’s also really important to stay hydrated during a flight – the air can get quite dehydrating. That’s also why I like to bring a little facemask for a long flight. An hour or so before landing I’ll pop it on to properly wake me up after any naps and I always feel so much more refreshed.”

Room for extras

“I never travel without a foldable tote bag when I go on holiday. They pack away super small, but they’re so handy for any items I accumulate over the day – whether that’s souvenirs or even dirty clothes from the kids! Whether I need some extra room whilst trekking around a city or want a beach bag on a fly and flop break, it always comes in handy.”

“At the end of the day travelling is about making memories and spending time with your loved ones. Packing doesn’t need to take away from that! A little planning, a few versatile essentials, and a touch of home can make all the difference and help you have a truly relaxing escape.”