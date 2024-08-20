Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As parents brace themselves for back to school costs, almost 200 students have been kitted out with new uniforms thanks to Leighton Buzzard Children’s Centre.

It was the fourth annual school uniform event, which provides pre-loved uniforms free of charge to families in need.

Demand for the service has increased every year, with this year’s event including uniforms for both upper schools, the four middle schools and eight lower schools in town – along with generic items like trousers, skirts, shoes and coats.

And it was held in collaboration with school uniform shop Wear2School, who provided a collection point in their shop for parents to donate items their children no longer needed.

Some of the items available during the event

Around 120 families attended, and the children’s centre was able to provide uniforms for nearly 200 children. Over 90 families arrived within the first hour, with queues forming an hour before the doors opened.

One parent said: “This event has been a lifeline for us, especially with the cost of everything going up. We wouldn’t have been able to afford everything new.”

Councillor Steve Owen, executive member for children's services, said: "Our children’s centres provide such an important service to our communities, and I’m pleased we have been able to support so many children to get ready for the new term.

“With the rising cost of living, the expense of new school uniforms can be overwhelming. As well as helping alleviate financial pressure on families, the school uniform event ensures that every child can start the school year on an equal footing, feeling confident and ready to learn.”

As well as Leighton Buzzard, the Council has children’s centres in Sandy (also covering Biggleswade), Shefford, Stotfold, Flitwick, Houghton Regis and Dunstable. Full details of all the children’s centres and the sessions they run are available on the Council’s Family Information Directory.

A spokesman said: “A lot of people are feeling the squeeze at the moment, but it’s important to remember that help is available with starting school costs and you’re not alone.”

You can visit the website to find out more.