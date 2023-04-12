Egg hunt 'proves fields cannot be lost' to commercial development in Leighton Buzzard

Leighton Buzzard's Theedway community joined forces to hold a huge Easter egg hunt and show developers how "precious" their neighbouring green fields are.

The family-friendly challenge took place on Friday (April 7) as hundreds of children visited the area to search for around 2,000 chocolate treats. The hunt took place on the field adjacent to the Greenfields car park, with the field and its nearby community playground currently "under threat" due to plans to build two commercial units on the land.

Queues for the Easter egg hunt, and right, a campaign poster. Images: Jude Stallworthy.

Easter event organiser and Greenfields resident, Jude Stallworthy, told the LBO: "The queue for the hunt went right up Theedway and we believe there must have been over 300 hunters. The children were all so excited, the sun shone – and it proves the fields are being used and we cannot lose them. We need these fields."

Thanking the community, she added: "It was a lovely event to be part of and to organise. We had over 2,000 eggs hidden in the field kindly donated by Greenfields residents and Roman Gate residents and our local Sainsbury’s Morrisons."

