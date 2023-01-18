Leighton Buzzard mum who battled postnatal depression takes on 3 Ultra Challenges for charity

Leighton Buzzard mum Steph Nathan is taking on 3 Ultra Challenges to raise funds for children’s charity the NSPCC.

Steph, 32, has already raised £325 as she prepares for the first of her challenges, walking a half marathon on January 29.

Said Steph: “Childline, run by the NSPCC, currently answers a call to a child or young person every 25 seconds. Over Christmas thousands of children will have faced abuse, anxiety or worse.

Mum-of-two Steph Nathan is taking on 3 Ultra Challenges to raise money for the NSPCC

“Having two young children of my own, it is unimaginable to me that anyone would hurt a child, the idea of children like them suffering is heartbreaking.“I have decided to walk three Ultra Challenges in 2023, to raise money for the NSPCC which does incredible work to help children and families.“I will be walking half a marathon on January 29 for the London Winter Walk, 50km on April 1 for the Easter 50 Challenge and, lastly, I’ll be walking 25km for the South Coast Challenge on September 2.

“I love the Ultra Challenges and can't wait to raise some money for an amazing cause while having a lot of fun.”Steph, who has two daughters, Evie and Chloe, suffered from post natal depression after giving birth to her first daughter, Evie, in 2017, and has been raising awareness of the condition.

She found the early weeks of motherhood an isolating and overwhelming time but found help and support from family and joining various classes and swimming group, Water Babies.

Steph said: "I was so nervous to start with, but it turned out to be the best thing I ever did.”

Steph spoke about her condition to raise awareness during World Mental Health Day in October. She added: "I was really keen to share my story because I now know just how common postnatal depression (PND) is – when I was going through it myself, I didn’t even know that’s what it was.

"I’ve come through the other side of my experience with PND and that’s thanks to joining groups and classes in and around Leighton Buzzard. I can’t recommend them enough to other new mums."

