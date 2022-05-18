The council says a "foul sewer connection" was the initial cause of the road's closure, which started in late summer 2021 and had been scheduled to finish by the end of February at the latest.

However, work was then undertaken on the road itself to change its layout due to development in the area.

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokeswoman said: "We have liaised closely with the developers of Chamberlains Barn and Clipstone Park to enable them to carry out important works for their schemes.

The new route will be as shown above, with the current Vandyke Road between the two new junctions becoming access only to the new housing development known as The Brambles. Image: CBC.

"A section of Vandyke Road has remained closed to create the connections to what will become a new re-route of Vandyke Road from just after Vandyke Upper School back onto the existing Vandyke Road near Chamberlains Barn.

"We have been informed from the developer that the re-routed Vandyke Road will open on June 1. We apologise for the inconvenience.”

Back in February, CBC told the LBO: “The road closure was initially installed for a foul sewer connection. During the time of these works, the S278 agreement was approved, and the road closure extended.

"The layout of Vandyke Road has changed as this will now go through the new development once constructions have been completed.”